SkyWest GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.11, revenue of $789.44M misses by $40.07M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:30 PM ETSkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SkyWest press release (NASDAQ:SKYW): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $789.44M (+6.0% Y/Y) misses by $40.07M.
- Commenting on the results, Chip Childs, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWest, said, “We continue to experience strong demand for our product and our operational performance through the busy summer season was strong with 99.9% adjusted completion this quarter. We were pleased to have finalized new salary scales for our pilots during the quarter and continue efforts to stabilize our crew imbalance. I want to thank our people for their dedicated, world-class efforts.”
