GSI Technology GAAP EPS of -$0.13, revenue of $8.95M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:34 PM ETGSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • GSI Technology press release (NASDAQ:GSIT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.13.
  • Revenue of $8.95M (+14.9% Y/Y).
  • Second quarter fiscal 2023 operating loss was $(3.2 million) compared to $(4.5 million) in the prior year period and $(3.9 million) in the prior quarter.

  • Total second quarter pre-tax stock-based compensation expense was $661,000 compared to $716,000 in the comparable quarter a year ago and $638,000 in the prior quarter.

  • At September 30, 2022, the Company had $38.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and $628,000 in long-term investments, compared to $44.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and $3.3 million in long-term investments at March 31, 2022.

  • Working capital was $42.2 million as of September 30, 2022, versus $45.8 million at March 31, 2022, with no debt. Stockholders’ equity as of September 30, 2022, was $58.7 million compared to $64.5 million as of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

