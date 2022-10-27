Capital One Q3 earnings fall short of consensus as provision for credit losses jumps again

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) stock dipped 4.5% in Thursday after-hours trading after the lender's third-quarter earnings missed the average Wall Street estimate as it continues to increase its provision for credit losses, adding pressure to potential losses that it could see in the wake of credit risk.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $4.20 trailed under the average analyst estimate of $5.04, sliding from $4.96 in Q2 and $6.78 from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue of $8.81B, though, exceeded the consensus of $8.59B and rose from $8.23B in the prior quarter and $7.83B a year earlier.

Net interest income climbed to $7B from $6.52B in Q2 and $6.16B in Q3 2021. Net interest margin of 6.80% vs. 6.54% in Q2 and 6.35% in Q3 of last year.

Q3 credit loss provision stood at $1.67B, up from $1.09B in Q2 and a benefit of $342M a year before.

Net charge-off rate was 1.24% in Q3, normalizing from 1.18% in Q2 and 0.67% in Q3 2021.

Average loans held for investment of $300.2B rose 5% Q/Q; credit card average loans of $123.4B increased 6% Q/Q; consumer banking average loans of $81.3B ticked up less than 1% Q/Q; auto average loans of $79.7B gained 1% Q/Q; and commercial banking average loans of $95.5B perked up 7% Q/Q.

Tangible book value came in at $81.38 a share compared with $87.84 in Q2 and $99.60 in Q3 2021.

Conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET.

