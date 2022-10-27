Essential Properties AFFO of $0.38 in-line., revenue of $70.66M misses by $2.8M
- Essential Properties press release (NYSE:EPRT): Q3 AFFO of $0.38 in-line.
- Revenue of $70.66M (+18.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.8M.
- The company reiterates its previously issued expectation that 2022 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis will be within a range of $1.52 to $1.54 vs. consensus of $1.53.
- The company currently expects 2023 AFFO per share on a fully diluted basis to be within a range of $1.58 to $1.64 consensus of $1.60.
- Editor's note: The original post erroneously reported incorrect AFFO consensus.
