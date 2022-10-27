JAKKS Pacific Non-GAAP EPS of $3.80 beats by $0.78, revenue of $323M beats by $62.4M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:37 PM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JAKKS Pacific press release (NASDAQ:JAKK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.80 beats by $0.78.
- Revenue of $323M (+36.3% Y/Y) beats by $62.4M.
- Costumes were $53.4 million, a year-over-year decrease of 17%
- Costumes year-to-date are $134.7 million, a 36% increase over 2021
- Year-to-date net sales were $664.3 million, which exceeded full year 2021 net sales of $621.1 million
- Gross margin of 28.5%, down 310 basis points vs. Q3 2021
- Operating income of $53.7 million (16.7% of net sales) in Q3 2022 vs. $36.7 million (15.5% of net sales) in Q3 2021
- Year-to-date operating income of $76.7 million (11.6% of net sales) vs. $35.8 million (8.3% of net sales) for comparable period in 2021
