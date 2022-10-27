Corporate Office Properties Trust FFO of $0.58 in-line, revenue of $182.5M beats by $9.79M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:39 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Corporate Office Properties Trust press release (NYSE:OFC): Q3 FFO of $0.58 per share in-line.
- GAAP EPS of $0.27
- Revenue of $182.5M (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $9.79M.
- Core Portfolio 93% Occupied & 95% Leased.
- Outlook: Management is narrowing its full-year guidance for diluted EPS and diluted FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability, from the prior range of $1.33-$1.37, and $2.33-$2.37, respectively, to new ranges of $1.35-$1.37, and $2.34-$2.36, respectively.
- Management is establishing fourth quarter guidance for diluted EPS and diluted FFOPS per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability at $0.27-$0.29 and $0.59-$0.61, respectively.
