Corporate Office Properties Trust FFO of $0.58 in-line, revenue of $182.5M beats by $9.79M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:39 PM ETCorporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Corporate Office Properties Trust press release (NYSE:OFC): Q3 FFO of $0.58 per share in-line.
  • GAAP EPS of $0.27
  • Revenue of $182.5M (+9.3% Y/Y) beats by $9.79M.
  • Core Portfolio 93% Occupied & 95% Leased. 
  • Outlook: Management is narrowing its full-year guidance for diluted EPS and diluted FFOPS, per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability, from the prior range of $1.33-$1.37, and $2.33-$2.37, respectively, to new ranges of $1.35-$1.37, and $2.34-$2.36, respectively.
  • Management is establishing fourth quarter guidance for diluted EPS and diluted FFOPS per Nareit and as adjusted for comparability at $0.27-$0.29 and $0.59-$0.61, respectively.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.