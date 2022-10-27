PTC Therapeutics to get up to $1B in funding from Blackstone to support pipeline

  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) on Thursday said it would receive up to $1B in funding from Blackstone (NYSE:BX) affiliates to support the development of its pipeline.
  • Funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences and Blackstone Credit will provide PTCT with an initial $500M commitment.
  • As per the terms of the transaction, PTCT will also get $300M of senior secured debt and $150M of delayed draw debt. Additionally, BX will buy $50M of PTCT common stock.
  • The financing collaboration with BX will "support its mission to reach a steady-state of delivering at least one therapy every 2-3 years," PTCT said in a statement.
  • PTCT's Emflaza drug has been approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company also has commercialization rights to the drugs Tegsedi and Waylivra.
  • PTCT separately reported Q3 results, with EPS missing estimates but revenue beating expectations.
  • PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) stock -17% to $37 after hours.

