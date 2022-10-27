Ameris Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 misses by $0.01, revenue of $278.31M beats by $1.67M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:40 PM ETAmeris Bancorp (ABCB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ameris Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:ABCB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $278.31M (+16.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.67M.
- Growth in tangible book value(1) of $0.73 per share, or 10.4% annualized, to $28.62 at September 30, 2022
- Adjusted total revenue grew $13.1 million, or 4.9%, when compared with last quarter
- Improvement in net interest margin of 31bps, from 3.66% last quarter to 3.97% this quarter
- Adjusted return on average assets of 1.54%
- Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 18.33%
- Adjusted efficiency ratio of 50.06%, compared with 53.66% last quarter
- Organic growth in loans of $1.25 billion, or 28.4% annualized
- Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 42.86% of total deposits, from 41.98% at June 30, 2022 and 40.44% a year ago
