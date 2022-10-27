Ameris Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 misses by $0.01, revenue of $278.31M beats by $1.67M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:40 PM ETAmeris Bancorp (ABCB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Ameris Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:ABCB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $278.31M (+16.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.67M.
  • Growth in tangible book value(1) of $0.73 per share, or 10.4% annualized, to $28.62 at September 30, 2022
  • Adjusted total revenue grew $13.1 million, or 4.9%, when compared with last quarter
  • Improvement in net interest margin of 31bps, from 3.66% last quarter to 3.97% this quarter
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.54%
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 18.33%
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio of 50.06%, compared with 53.66% last quarter
  • Organic growth in loans of $1.25 billion, or 28.4% annualized
  • Continued growth in noninterest bearing deposits, representing 42.86% of total deposits, from 41.98% at June 30, 2022 and 40.44% a year ago

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.