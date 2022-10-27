Universal Insurance Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.27, revenue of $312.81M
- Universal Insurance press release (NYSE:UVE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$2.27.
- Revenue of $312.81M (+8.9% Y/Y).
- The GAAP operating loss margin was 29.3%, down from a GAAP operating income margin of 9.2% in the prior year quarter and the adjusted operating loss margin was 27.7%, down from an adjusted operating income margin of 9.0% in the prior year quarter.
- The company said lower adjusted operating income margin primarily reflects a higher net combined ratio, partly offset by higher net investment income and commission revenues.
