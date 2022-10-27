Arthur J.Gallagher Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.04B in-line
Oct. 27, 2022 4:44 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arthur J.Gallagher press release (NYSE:AJG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $2.04B (-4.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- "Our outstanding performance continued during the third quarter! For our combined brokerage and risk management segments, total revenues increased 15%, organic revenues increased 8.4%, we completed 6 new mergers, grew net earnings 12%, delivered adjusted EBITDAC margins in excess of 30%, and most importantly, our client-first culture continues to flourish," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. Through the first nine months of the year, revenues have increased 22%, organic growth is 9.8%, net earnings have grown 25% and adjusted EPS is up 20%.
