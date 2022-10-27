Arthur J.Gallagher Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.06, revenue of $2.04B in-line

Oct. 27, 2022 4:44 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Arthur J.Gallagher press release (NYSE:AJG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $2.04B (-4.7% Y/Y) in-line.
  • "Our outstanding performance continued during the third quarter! For our combined brokerage and risk management segments, total revenues increased 15%, organic revenues increased 8.4%, we completed 6 new mergers, grew net earnings 12%, delivered adjusted EBITDAC margins in excess of 30%, and most importantly, our client-first culture continues to flourish," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. Through the first nine months of the year, revenues have increased 22%, organic growth is 9.8%, net earnings have grown 25% and adjusted EPS is up 20%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.