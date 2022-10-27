National Instruments Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line, revenue of $428M beats by $2.18M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:45 PM ETNational Instruments Corporation (NATI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • National Instruments press release (NASDAQ:NATI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 in-line.
  • Revenue of $428M (-32.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.18M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $149 million as of September 30, 2022
  • Q4 GAAP revenue to be in the range of $435 million to $465 million, up 7 percent year over year at the midpoint
  • GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.36 for Q4, down 3 percent year over year at the midpoint
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.68, up 2 percent year over year at the midpoint

