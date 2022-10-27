Cousins Properties FFO of $0.69, revenue of $195.17M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:45 PM ETCousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cousins Properties press release (NYSE:CUZ): Q3 FFO of $0.69 per share
  • GAAP EPS of $0.53.
  • Revenue of $195.17M (+3.4% Y/Y).
  • Raised FY 2022 Guidance: Net income between $1.10 and $1.14 per share, up from previous guidance between $0.79 and $0.85 per share, primarily driven by the gain on the sale of our interest in Carolina Square.
  • FFO between $2.69 and $2.73 per share, up from previous guidance between $2.67 and $2.73 per share, primarily driven by improvements in property NOI partially offset by increases in interest rates

