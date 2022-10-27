Wallbox opens first North American manufacturing facility with target for one million unit capacity

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) announced that it officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas.

The company said the 130K square foot factory is designed to produce over 250K charger units in 2022 and growing to over one million unit capacity in 2030.

As part of the factory opening, Wallbox offered a live demonstration of Hypernova, its hyperfast DC charging solution that delivers up to 400 kW of charging power, making it ideal for highway corridors. The charger is capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in just five minutes of charging. All Hypernova chargers produced in the Arlington facility are expected to meet Buy America requirements when production begins in 2023.

Shares of Wallbox (WBX) fell 6.89% on Thursday amid a down day overall for the EV sector.

