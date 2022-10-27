PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust EPS of $0.01

  • PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust press release (NYSE:PMT): Q3 EPS of $0.01 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.35.
  • Net investment income of $151.07M
  • Net losses on investments in the segment were $2.2 million, compared to net losses on investments of $57.8 million in the prior quarter
  • Book value per common share decreased to $16.18 at September 30, 2022 from $16.59 at June 30, 2022
  • Board of Trustees also approved an increase to its share repurchase authorization from $400 million to $500 million of outstanding common shares.
  • “PMT was profitable in what was a challenging environment in the third quarter as strong performance from its interest rate sensitive strategies and overall income excluding the impacts of market-driven fair value changes was sufficient to offset the impact of continued credit spread widening and an increased provision for tax expense,” said Chairman and CEO David Spector.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.