PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust EPS of $0.01

Oct. 27, 2022 4:46 PM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust press release (NYSE:PMT): Q3 EPS of $0.01 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.35.
- Net investment income of $151.07M
- Net losses on investments in the segment were $2.2 million, compared to net losses on investments of $57.8 million in the prior quarter
- Book value per common share decreased to $16.18 at September 30, 2022 from $16.59 at June 30, 2022
- Board of Trustees also approved an increase to its share repurchase authorization from $400 million to $500 million of outstanding common shares.
- “PMT was profitable in what was a challenging environment in the third quarter as strong performance from its interest rate sensitive strategies and overall income excluding the impacts of market-driven fair value changes was sufficient to offset the impact of continued credit spread widening and an increased provision for tax expense,” said Chairman and CEO David Spector.
