Dril-Quip GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.47, revenue of $88.1M misses by $3.83M
Oct. 27, 2022 4:47 PM ETDril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Dril-Quip press release (NYSE:DRQ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.47.
- Revenue of $88.1M (+6.1% Y/Y) misses by $3.83M.
- Generated adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million, or 8.0% of revenue, a decrease of $2.3 million from the second quarter of 2022;
- Cash and short-term investments ended the third quarter at $315.6 million. Third quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $1.0 million and free cash flow of negative $9.2 million, inclusive of $10.3 million of capital expenditures;
- Closed on the sale of the Houston forge facility during the third quarter of 2022 driving a net gain on sale of $17.3 million;
- Booked $75.0 million of gross new orders during the third quarter of 2022. Net of $13.3 million of cancellations and adjustments, bookings were $61.7 million;
- Repurchased $11.1 million of shares at an average price of $24.35 during the third quarter of 2022. Year-to-date repurchases through the third quarter of 2022 total approximately $21 million; and
Comments