Dril-Quip GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.47, revenue of $88.1M misses by $3.83M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:47 PM ETDril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Dril-Quip press release (NYSE:DRQ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.47.
  • Revenue of $88.1M (+6.1% Y/Y) misses by $3.83M.
  • Generated adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million, or 8.0% of revenue, a decrease of $2.3 million from the second quarter of 2022;
  • Cash and short-term investments ended the third quarter at $315.6 million. Third quarter net cash provided by operating activities of $1.0 million and free cash flow of negative $9.2 million, inclusive of $10.3 million of capital expenditures;
  • Closed on the sale of the Houston forge facility during the third quarter of 2022 driving a net gain on sale of $17.3 million;
  • Booked $75.0 million of gross new orders during the third quarter of 2022. Net of $13.3 million of cancellations and adjustments, bookings were $61.7 million;
  • Repurchased $11.1 million of shares at an average price of $24.35 during the third quarter of 2022. Year-to-date repurchases through the third quarter of 2022 total approximately $21 million; and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.