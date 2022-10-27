Eastern Bankshares Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.03, revenue of $195.53M in-line

Oct. 27, 2022 4:55 PM ETEastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Eastern Bankshares press release (NASDAQ:EBC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.34 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $195.53M (+34.0% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Net interest income of $152.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 was 10% higher than the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis of 2.87% for the third quarter was 24 basis points higher than the prior quarter.
  • The cost of total deposits was 10 basis points in the third quarter, an increase of 4 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • Loan growth was 16% on an annualized basis, driven by double-digit annualized growth in commercial and residential lending.
  • The Company repurchased 1,481,248 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2022 at a weighted average price of $19.52 excluding commissions, for an aggregate purchase price of $28.9 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.