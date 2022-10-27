Cavco Industries to acquire Solitaire Homes for $93M in cash
Oct. 27, 2022 4:57 PM ETCavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) said Thursday it will acquire Oklahoma-based Solitaire Homes for $93M.
- The deal includes Solitaire's manufacturing facilities, 22 retail locations and transportation operations.
- Cavco (CVCO) expects to fund the deal entirely with cash on hand.
- The deal is expected to be accretive to Cavco's (CVCO) earnings and cash flow from operations.
- The addition of Solitaire's plants provides added coverage in the Southwest.
- The deal has potential for operational and revenue synergies, including significant manufacturing cost and efficiency improvements.
- Solitaire operates manufacturing facilities in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Mexico.
- The deal is expected to close early in Q4 2023.
