LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) turned in Q3 funds from operations Thursday that failed to meet the average Wall Street estimate, though the REIT's top line figure came in stronger than expected as its rental income grew during the quarter.

Q3 FFO of $0.60 fell short of the average analyst estimate of $0.64 but climbed from $0.45 in the year-ago period.

Revenue of $43.5M, though, topped the consensus of $41.7M and advanced from $37.5M a year before.

Rental income increased to $31.59M from $29.32M in Q3 2021. Higher rental income was a result of rent received from transitioned portfolios, rent received from the acquisition of four skilled nursing centers, increases in property tax revenue from a transitioned portfolio, and rental income from completed development projects.

Expenses totaled $30.1M compared with $29.44M in Q3 of last year. Provision for credit losses was $795K vs. $68K a year ago.

Operating income of $13.01M rose from $10.74M in Q3 2021.

Conference call on October 28 at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET).

