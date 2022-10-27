Stonepeak invests additional $570M in American Tower's U.S. data center business

  • American Tower (NYSE:AMT) unit CoreSite on Thursday said Stonepeak would invest an additional $570M in the telecom tower REIT's U.S. data center business.
  • Stonepeak, an alternative investment firm with over $50B in assets under management, had initially invested $2.5B in AMT's U.S. data center business in Aug., in a deal that had valued the business at ~$10.5B.
  • With Thursday's upsized investment, Stonepeak now holds an approximately 36% stake in AMT's U.S. data center business, CoreSite said in a statement.
  • AMT earlier in the day reported Q3 results, with FFO missing estimates but revenue beating expectations.
  • American Tower (AMT) stock marginally lower to $197.30 after hours.

