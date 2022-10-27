Byline Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.03, revenue of $80.9M beats by $0.31M

Oct. 27, 2022 4:58 PM ETByline Bancorp, Inc. (BY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Byline Bancorp press release (NYSE:BY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.61 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $80.9M (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.31M.
  • Net interest income of $68.9 million and $12.0 million of non-interest income
  • Net interest margin of 4.04%
  • Return on average assets of 1.26%
  • Efficiency ratio of 55.11%
  • Originated loans and leases increased $134.3 million, loan and lease production, net of loan sales of $303.2 million
  • Total deposits increased $224.1 million to $5.6 billion
  • Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets of 10.24%

