Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) Q3 earnings came in just above the Street consensus, reflecting its acquisition and financing activity over the past two years, the company said Thursday.

The hospitality and entertainment-focused REIT boosted the lower end of its 2022 adjusted FFO guidance range to $1.91 from $1.89 and kept the upper end of the range at $1.92. That compares with the Visible Alpha consensus of $1.91.

The company "capitalized on the strength of our existing partnerships to drive incremental growth, including our announced acquisition of Rocky Gap Casino with our existing tenant, Century, and entry into two additional loan agreements with Great Wolf Resorts," said CEO Edward Pitoniak.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.49, topped the $0.48 Visible Alpha consensus, and increased from $0.48 in Q2 and $0.45 in Q3 2021.

Total revenue of $751.5M, exceeding the $738.2M consensus estimate, rose from $662.6M in the prior quarter and from $375.7M in the year-ago quarter. The Y/Y gain was primarily from Vici's (VICI) acquisitions of MGM Growth Properties in April 2022 and land and real estate assets of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas in February 2022.

Income from lease financing receivables and loans was $350.9M vs. $261.7M in Q2 and $70.2M in Q3 2021.

Q3 operating expenses of $270.6M fell from $602.5M in the prior quarter and increased from $30.4M in the year-ago period.

Conference call on Oct. 28 at 9:00 AM ET.

