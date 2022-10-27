Gilead Sciences raises full-year 2022 outlook following Q3 beats

Oct. 27, 2022 5:03 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

  • Q3 2022 financial results that beat on the top and bottom lines have led Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to boost its full-year 2022 outlook.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share is now projected at between $6.95 and $7.15 ($6.52 consensus), while total product sales are expected between $25.9B and $26.2B, compared to $24.5B and $25B before.
  • In the quarter, net income fell ~31% compared to Q3 2021 to ~$1.8B.
  • Revenue of ~$7B was a 5% year-over-year decline.
  • Gilead (GILD) was hit in the quarter by a major decline in its COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir). Sales plummeted 52% to $925M.
  • Gilead ended the quarter with ~$4.7B in cash, an ~8% increase from the year-ago period.
  • See why Seeking Alpha contributor Oyat says that Gilead's (GILD) growth potential is underappreciated.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.