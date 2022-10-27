AptarGroup Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.01, revenue of $836.86M misses by $1.63M
Oct. 27, 2022 5:05 PM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AptarGroup press release (NYSE:ATR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $836.86M (+0.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.63M.
- "Looking to the fourth quarter, our Pharma segment is expected to continue to grow at more normalized levels, however, we do not expect to repeat last year’s strong sales of active material solutions for at-home COVID-19 test kits. We anticipate the softening in demand in markets such as personal care, food and beverage to continue. We remain focused on managing the inflationary environment through price initiatives and energy surcharges, as well as controlling expenses. We will continue to allocate capital selectively while maintaining our strong balance sheet.”
- Aptar expects earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, excluding any restructuring expenses, changes in the fair value of equity investments and acquisition costs, to be in the range of $0.73 to $0.83. ($0.94 consensus)
