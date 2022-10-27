Streamline Health consolidates businesses, expects $1.5M annualized cost savings

Oct. 27, 2022 5:06 PM ETStreamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) said Thursday it consolidated its eValuator and Avelead businesses into one unit.
  • The company expects to realize ~$1.5M of annualized cost savings as of Nov. 1, with an additional $1.5M of annualized cost savings to be realized after implementing further actions throughout FY23.
  • Streamline (STRM) expects to attribute over 10% of cost savings to salary cuts for its executive management.
  • The firm reiterated its prior outlook of exiting FY22 with $17M of booked SaaS ACV and said it expects to exit FY23 with $30M of booked SaaS ACV.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.