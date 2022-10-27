Streamline Health consolidates businesses, expects $1.5M annualized cost savings
Oct. 27, 2022 5:06 PM ETStreamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) said Thursday it consolidated its eValuator and Avelead businesses into one unit.
- The company expects to realize ~$1.5M of annualized cost savings as of Nov. 1, with an additional $1.5M of annualized cost savings to be realized after implementing further actions throughout FY23.
- Streamline (STRM) expects to attribute over 10% of cost savings to salary cuts for its executive management.
- The firm reiterated its prior outlook of exiting FY22 with $17M of booked SaaS ACV and said it expects to exit FY23 with $30M of booked SaaS ACV.
