U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) -1% post-market Thursday after edging past expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, even as demand headwinds persisted through the quarter.

Q3 net earnings fell to $490M, or $1.85/share, from the company's all-time best record Q3 net earnings of $2B, or $6.97/share, a year ago, while revenues fell 13% Y/Y to $5.2B.

U.S. Steel (X) said Q3 total steel shipments fell 10.3% Y/Y to 3.7M net tons.

Q3 shipments by sector: Flat-rolled -6.5% Y/Y to 2.17M net tons, mini-mill -13% to 529K tons, U.S. Steel Europe -18% to 867K tons, tubular +2% to 126K tons.

Q3 averaged realized price by sector: Flat-rolled -7% Y/Y to $1,232/net ton, mini-mill -28% to $1,096/ton, U.S. Steel Europe -10% to 1,021/ton, tubular +89% to $3,217/ton.

"Demand headwinds... in our Mini Mill and U. S. Steel Europe segments were worsened by temporarily higher than normal raw material expenses in the quarter, as we worked through inventories built in response to the Ukrainian conflict," President and CEO David Burritt said.

U.S. Steel's (X) stock price return shows a 10.5% YTD loss and a 12% decline during the past year.