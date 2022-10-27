Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) rose 7.7% on Thursday — the biggest gain in two and a half years — after reporting a record profit for Q3 as strong demand drove higher prices for its construction and heavy equipment.

The company said dealers expanded inventory in the quarter amid rising demand from customers, especially in North America. Machinery and engine sales grew in the region, its biggest market, by 33% from a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings of $3.95 a share for Q3 beat Wall Street estimates by $0.79, while a 21% gain in revenue to $15 billion was $620 million greater than the consensus.

Revenue gains were partly offset by the strengthening of the U.S. dollar in relation to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. When converting sales in foreign currencies to dollars, its sales fell by $461 million, according to the company.

The dollar has risen in value after the Federal Reserve began hiking borrowing costs to tackle decades-high inflation. However, a stronger dollar works against U.S. companies including Caterpillar that sell products overseas.

Sales of construction equipment rose by 19% to $6.3 billion in Q3 amid growth throughout all of Caterpillar’s regional markets, especially in North America and Latin America.

Residential construction has moderated but remains elevated, while nonresidential construction is strong, the company said. Caterpillar foresees a stronger market in the months ahead as government-funded infrastructure projects ramp up.

More investment in oil and natural gas production is driving demand for Caterpillar-made engines at drilling sites and pipelines, according to the company. Sales in its energy and transportation business rose 22% from a year earlier to $6.2 billion in Q3.

Mining-equipment sales jumped 30% to $3.1 billion, driven by a 66% increase in sales in North America, the company said.

"Similar to previous quarters, our top line would have been even higher if not for ongoing supply chain constraints," Jim Umpleby, chairman and CEO of Caterpillar, said in a regularly scheduled conference call with investors. “We generated strong operating profit margin improvements in the quarter, both on a year-over-year and sequential basis.”

Higher prices added $1.6 billion to revenue, while higher sales volume contributed $1.4 billion.

Operating profit margin rose to 16.2% in Q3 from 13.4% a year earlier. Operating profit jumped 46% from the prior year to $2.43 billion on favorable pricing for its products, partly offset by rising materials costs and research and development expenses.

The company bought back $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion in Q3.