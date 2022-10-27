Inovio Pharmaceuticals stops development of COVID-19 booster shot candidate

Oct. 27, 2022 5:12 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Hand in blue medical gloves holding a syringe and vaccine vial with Covid 19 Vaccine Booster text, for Coronavirus booster shot.

SilverV

  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) on Thursday said it had discontinued development of its COVID-19 booster vaccine.
  • Shares of the small-cap biotech fell 2.4% to $2.01 after hours.
  • "The decision follows INOVIO's comprehensive review of its portfolio, market conditions, and global demand for COVID-19 vaccines," the company said in a statement.
  • INO said it would reallocate its resources to other treatments in its pipeline.
  • INO had been assessing its INO-4800 product candidate as a potential vaccine for COVID.
  • INO-4800 will continue to be developed as a COVID booster vaccine by Inovio's (INO) partner in China, Advaccine.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.