Ladder Capital stock gains after Q3 earnings exceed analyst expectations

Oct. 27, 2022 5:13 PM ETLadder Capital Corp (LADR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) stock advanced by 3.4% in Thursday after-hours trading after the Mortgage REIT's stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings that signaled a "strong liquidity position with moderate leverage," said CEO Brian Harris.
  • Q3 EPS of $0.23 surpassed the average Wall Street estimate of $0.12 but decreased from $0.28 in the second quarter ended June 30.
  • Net interest income was $28.89M compared with $22.56M in Q2.
  • Real estate operating income, though, slipped to $27.68M from $28.65M in the prior quarter.
  • Total expenses came in at $38.6M, down from $39.06M in Q2.
  • Earlier, Ladder Capital GAAP EPS of $0.23, revenue of $69.87M.

