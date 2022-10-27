Ladder Capital stock gains after Q3 earnings exceed analyst expectations
Oct. 27, 2022 5:13 PM ETLadder Capital Corp (LADR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) stock advanced by 3.4% in Thursday after-hours trading after the Mortgage REIT's stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings that signaled a "strong liquidity position with moderate leverage," said CEO Brian Harris.
- Q3 EPS of $0.23 surpassed the average Wall Street estimate of $0.12 but decreased from $0.28 in the second quarter ended June 30.
- Net interest income was $28.89M compared with $22.56M in Q2.
- Real estate operating income, though, slipped to $27.68M from $28.65M in the prior quarter.
- Total expenses came in at $38.6M, down from $39.06M in Q2.
