OP Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.02, revenue of $25.16M beats by $0.51M

Oct. 27, 2022
  • OP Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:OPBK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $25.16M (+25.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.51M.
  • Net interest income of $20.3 million, up $3.8 million, or 23%
  • Provision for loan losses of $662 thousand, a $1.5 million increase, compared to reversal of provision for loan losses of $884 thousand
  • Noninterest income of $4.8 million, up $1.3 million, or 36%
  • Noninterest expense of $12.3 million, up $2.8 million, or 30%
  • Pre-provision net revenue (1) of $12.8 million, up $2.2 million, or 21%
  • Total assets of $2.03 billion, up $349.7 million, or 21%
  • Total loans of $1.65 billion, up $328.4 million, or 25%; Average loans of $1.61 billion, up $305.7 million, or 23%
  • Total deposits of $1.82 billion, up $320.4 million, or 21%; Average deposits of $1.75 billion, up $305.0 million, or 21%
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits of $794.6 million, up $81.5 million, or 11%; noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 43.7%, compared to 47.6%
  • Net interest margin of 4.31%, up from 4.21%
  • Return on average equity of 19.91%, compared to 21.30%
  • Return on average assets of 1.77%, compared to 2.03%
  • Efficiency ratio of 49.03%, compared to 47.28%

