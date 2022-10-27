Macatawa Bank GAAP EPS of $0.29, revenue of $24.7M

  • Macatawa Bank press release (NASDAQ:MCBC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.29.
  • Revenue of $24.7M (+20.8% Y/Y).
  • Net income of $10.0 million in third quarter 2022 – up 53% versus $6.6 million in second quarter 2022 and up 39% versus $7.2 million in third quarter 2021
  • Net interest income of $19.8 million in third quarter 2022 versus $14.8 million in second quarter 2022 and $14.3 million in third quarter 2021
  • Net interest margin increased 67 basis points to 2.86% in third quarter 2022 versus second quarter 2022
  • Strong credit metrics and net loan recoveries resulted in no provision for loan losses for third quarter 2022
  • Continued loan portfolio growth – nearly 11% annualized growth rate, excluding PPP loans, for the third quarter 2022
  • Grew investment securities portfolio by $14.9 million in third quarter 2022 to supplement loan growth and continue strategic deployment of excess liquidity

