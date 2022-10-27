First Business Financial Services GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.25, revenue of $34.08M beats by $2.38M

Oct. 27, 2022 5:17 PM ETFirst Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • First Business Financial Services press release (NASDAQ:FBIZ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.25 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $34.08M (+20.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.38M.
  • the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase by the Company of shares of its common stock with a maximum aggregate purchase price of $5.0 million, effective March 4, 2022 through March 4, 2023. As of October 25, 2022, the Company had repurchased a total of 88,735 shares for approximately $2.9 million at an average cost of $33.17 per share.

