Territorial Bancorp GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.02, revenue of $14.96M beats by $0.06M
Oct. 27, 2022 5:19 PM ETTerritorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Territorial Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:TBNK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $14.96M (-0.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.06M.
- Net interest income rose by $478,000, or 3.45%, to $14.34 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $13.86 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Net interest margin rose to 2.75% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 2.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Total interest income rose by $876,000, or 5.73%, to $16.15 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $15.28 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- The Company announced that it completed its eleventh share repurchase program during the three months ended September 30, 2022.
- Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, representing Territorial Bancorp Inc.’s 52 consecutive quarterly dividend.
