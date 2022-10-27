Capital One credit card delinquency, net charge-off rates climb in September
- Like most other credit card companies, Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) credit metrics, released on Thursday, continued to slowly normalize in September toward prepandemic levels.
- Its credit card delinquency rate increased to 2.97% in September from 2.76% in August and from 1.93% in September 2021. By comparison, three years ago, the delinquency rate was 3.79%.
- Its net charge-off rate was 2.23% in September 2022, up from 2.02% in August and from 1.09% a year ago. In prepandemic times, that rate was 3.95%.
- Consumer were borrowing more, too. The lender had $121.3B of credit card loans held for investment at Sept. 30, 2022, up from $120.5B at Aug. 31, 2022.
- SA contributor Seeking Profits calls Capital One (COF) a conviction Buy as consumer credit fears are overblown.
