California BanCorp GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.03, revenue of $19.8M beats by $1.1M
Oct. 27, 2022 5:31 PM ETCalifornia BanCorp (CALB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- California BanCorp press release (NASDAQ:CALB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $19.8M (+30.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
- Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $278,000 to net interest income, compared to $667,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
- Provision for loan losses of $800,000 decreased $125,000, or 14%, primarily as a result of continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes, partially offset by growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios.
- Non-interest income of $1.5 million increased $90,000, or 6%, primarily due to service charges and other fees related to loan and deposit growth.
- Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.3 million increased $427,000, or 4%, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of increased salary and benefit expense related to the continued growth of the Company.
