California BanCorp GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.03, revenue of $19.8M beats by $1.1M

Oct. 27, 2022 5:31 PM ETCalifornia BanCorp (CALB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • California BanCorp press release (NASDAQ:CALB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $19.8M (+30.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.1M.
  • Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $278,000 to net interest income, compared to $667,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Provision for loan losses of $800,000 decreased $125,000, or 14%, primarily as a result of continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes, partially offset by growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios.
  • Non-interest income of $1.5 million increased $90,000, or 6%, primarily due to service charges and other fees related to loan and deposit growth.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.3 million increased $427,000, or 4%, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of increased salary and benefit expense related to the continued growth of the Company.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.