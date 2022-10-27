Arch Capital jumps 7% on move to replace Twitter in S&P 500
Oct. 27, 2022 5:32 PM ETArch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL), TWTR, BFH, UFIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is 6.7% higher after hours on news that it's moving into the S&P 500 to replace Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).
- That move comes amid an all-done-but-for-the-signing takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk.
- The change is effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
- Also, RXO (RXO) - spinning off from XPO Logistics - will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective before the open on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It will replace Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH).
- Bread Financial, meanwhile, is moving down to the SmallCap 600, where it fits the market space better, and it will displace Unifi (NYSE:UFI) there.
- Bread Financial (BFH) is up 1.9% after hours; Unifi (UFI) has slipped 8.1% postmarket.
