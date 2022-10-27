Abcourt Mines reports Q4 results

Oct. 27, 2022 5:34 PM ETAbcourt Mines Inc. (ABMBF), ABI:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Abcourt Mines press release (OTCPK:ABMBF): Q4 Revenue of $20.39M (-26.1% Y/Y).
  • A net loss of $27,896,315, compared to a net profit of $2,424,866 for the same period in 2021, explained by non-cash charges for the devaluation of the Company's assets, by the increase in the cost of sales, and by the decrease in tonnage.
  • An adjusted net loss of $1,881,252, compared to an adjusted net income of $5,107,012 for the same period in 2021.
  • Cost of sales of $22,808,329 compared to $24,160,753, for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 6%.
  • Cash of $720,512, compared to $2,454,645 in 2021. Company’s working capital of $(5,246,416) compared to $(413,103) in 2021. The decrease is explained by a significant decrease in cash generated by the Company's operating activities and the significant investment in property, plant and equipment. .

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.