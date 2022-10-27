Abcourt Mines reports Q4 results
Oct. 27, 2022 5:34 PM ETAbcourt Mines Inc. (ABMBF), ABI:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Abcourt Mines press release (OTCPK:ABMBF): Q4 Revenue of $20.39M (-26.1% Y/Y).
- A net loss of $27,896,315, compared to a net profit of $2,424,866 for the same period in 2021, explained by non-cash charges for the devaluation of the Company's assets, by the increase in the cost of sales, and by the decrease in tonnage.
- An adjusted net loss of $1,881,252, compared to an adjusted net income of $5,107,012 for the same period in 2021.
- Cost of sales of $22,808,329 compared to $24,160,753, for the same period in 2021, a decrease of 6%.
- Cash of $720,512, compared to $2,454,645 in 2021. Company’s working capital of $(5,246,416) compared to $(413,103) in 2021. The decrease is explained by a significant decrease in cash generated by the Company's operating activities and the significant investment in property, plant and equipment. .
Comments