Etsy names its engineering VP Rachana Kumar new CTO

Oct. 27, 2022 5:47 PM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor

  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) on Thursday promoted its vice president of engineering Rachana Kumar to be the next chief technology officer, from Jan 1, 2023 onwards.
  • Current CTO Mike Fisher will leave the company on Dec 31, 2022 and then remain with Etsy in an advisory capacity through Apr 2023.
  • Rachana Kumar has worked at Etsy for over eight years and most recently launched Etsy's regional office in Mexico City, where she is the managing director.
  • Rachana will be based out of Brooklyn, New York and will report to CEO Josh Silverman. She will also join Etsy's executive team.

