DexCom rises 6% on Q3 beats, full-year revenue guidance
Oct. 27, 2022 5:39 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is up 6% in post-market trading after posting Q3 2022 financial results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
- Net income in the quarter increased ~16% to ~$101M compared to the prior-year period ($0.24 vs, $0.21 diluted net income per share).
- Revenue of ~$770M was an ~18% year-over-year increase.
- U.S. revenue grew 17%, while international revenue grew 22%
- For full-year 2022, DexCom (DXCM) is guiding to revenue of $2.88B-$2.91B (consensus $2.89B).
- The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $698.1M, a ~34% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
