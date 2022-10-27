DexCom rises 6% on Q3 beats, full-year revenue guidance

Oct. 27, 2022 5:39 PM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is up 6% in post-market trading after posting Q3 2022 financial results that beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Net income in the quarter increased ~16% to ~$101M compared to the prior-year period ($0.24 vs, $0.21 diluted net income per share).
  • Revenue of ~$770M was an ~18% year-over-year increase.
  • U.S. revenue grew 17%, while international revenue grew 22%
  • For full-year 2022, DexCom (DXCM) is guiding to revenue of $2.88B-$2.91B (consensus $2.89B).
  • The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $698.1M, a ~34% decline from Dec. 31, 2021.
