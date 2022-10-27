Occidental, Natural Resource Partners to explore CO2 sequestration hub

Oct. 27, 2022

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail

Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary and Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) unveiled an agreement Thursday for the evaluation and potential development of a permanent carbon dioxide sequestration hub in southeast Texas.

The deal provides Oxy Low Carbon (OXY) with the exclusive rights to develop a CO2 sequestration hub on 65K acres of pore space controlled by Natural Resource Partners (NRP) that offers proximity to a large number of industrial CO2 emissions.

Occidental (OXY) said the agreement "advances its strategic vision to develop carbon capture and sequestration hubs, some of which are expected to be anchored by direct air capture facilities.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) faces declining profits due to lower energy prices even with the war in Ukraine still ongoing, and investors should sell above $70, Stone Fox capital writes in an analysis recently published on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (1)

