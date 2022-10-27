Seacoast Banking GAAP EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.11, revenue of $104.4M misses by $0.45M

Oct. 27, 2022 5:43 PM ETSeacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Seacoast Banking press release (NASDAQ:SBCF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $104.4M (+15.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.45M.
  • On an adjusted basis, pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $49.0 million, an increase of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest income totaled $88.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.6 million, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $17.0 million, or 24%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $246.5 million, an increase of $42.7 million, or 21%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.38% in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the effects of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 33 basis points to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.24% in the second quarter of 2022. Securities yields increased 38 basis points to 2.36%, and loan yields increased 16 basis points to 4.45%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.