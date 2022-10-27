SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares rose sharply in Thursday’s extended session after posting stronger than expected profits for Q3.

The Utah-based regional air carrier notched $0.96 in earnings per share, beating the Wall Street consensus by $0.11. Meanwhile, revenue for the quarter came in at $789.44M, missing expectations by $40.07M.

“We continue to experience strong demand for our product and our operational performance through the busy summer season was strong with 99.9% adjusted completion this quarter,” CEO Chip Childs said. “We were pleased to have finalized new salary scales for our pilots during the quarter and continue efforts to stabilize our crew imbalance.”

The company said that total debt rose by $100M from the prior year to $3.4B. The airline held $1B in cash and marketable securities at the close of the quarter, up $25M from the prior year.

Elsewhere, a status update was offered on fleet agreements with the likes of American Airlines (AAL), Alaska Air (ALK), and Delta Air Lines (DAL).

“SkyWest is coordinating with its major airline partners to optimize the timing of upcoming fleet deliveries under previously announced agreements,” a company statement read. “SkyWest expects to finance the future E175 deliveries discussed below through debt.”

A deal with American Airlines for 20 E175 aircraft was fully completed in the third quarter via the delivery of the final two aircraft promised. Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines (DAL) is due to deliver 7 more E175 aircraft to complete its promise of 16 deliveries. During Q3, 7 such aircraft were delivered, while 4 more are due in Q4 and another 3 due by the close of 2024. Finally, Alaska Air (ALK) is due to deliver one more aircraft by 2025 to consummate an 11-aircraft contract for the same model.

SkyWest stock rose 3.78% in after hours trading on Thursday.

