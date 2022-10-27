Hartford Financial Q3 earnings beat, helped by Commercial Lines, Group Benefits

The Hartford Financial Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) saw Q3 earnings top Wall Street expectations as growth in its Commercial Lines and Group Benefits businesses offset losses from Hurricane Ian, the company said Thursday.

Q3 core EPS of $1.44 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $1.22 and climbed from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Commercial Lines core earnings came in at $363M at Sep. 30 compared with $344M at Sep. 30, 2021. Combined ratio for the segment improved to 94.3 from 101.2in Q3 of last year.

Group Benefits core earnings jumped to $117M from $19M a year ago, primarily driven by a reduction in excess mortality losses and earnings generated by 6% growth in fully insured ongoing premiums.

Personal Lines core loss, though, stood at $28M vs. a gain of $48M a year before, mostly due to an increase in auto physical damage and homeowners claim severity, thus a slump in pretax underlying underwriting gains. Combined ratio of 109.6 vs. 98.7 in Q3 2021.

P&C current accident year catastrophe losses (pretax) of $293M, including $214M from Hurricane Ian, compared with $300M in Q3 2021 that included $200M from Hurricane Ida.

Pretax net investment income totaled $487M, down from $650M in Q3 2021.

Book value was $38.99 a share in Q3, down from $50.53 in Q3 2021.

Conference call on October 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, Hartford Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.22, revenue of $5.58B beats by $40M.