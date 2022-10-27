First Savings Financial GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $2.18, revenue of $21.35M
Oct. 27, 2022 6:19 PM ETFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- First Savings Financial press release (NASDAQ:FSFG): FY GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $2.18.
- Revenue of $21.35M (-31.0% Y/Y).
- The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $880,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022,
- Noninterest income decreased $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
- Noninterest expense decreased $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
- The Company recognized income tax expense of $9,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $958,000 for the same period in 2021.
- Total assets increased $336.3 million, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021 to $2.06 billion at September 30, 2022.
Comments