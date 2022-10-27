First Savings Financial GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $2.18, revenue of $21.35M

Oct. 27, 2022 6:19 PM ETFirst Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • First Savings Financial press release (NASDAQ:FSFG): FY GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $2.18.
  • Revenue of $21.35M (-31.0% Y/Y).
  • The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $880,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022,
  • Noninterest income decreased $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
  • Noninterest expense decreased $7.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
  • The Company recognized income tax expense of $9,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $958,000 for the same period in 2021.
  • Total assets increased $336.3 million, from $1.72 billion at September 30, 2021 to $2.06 billion at September 30, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.