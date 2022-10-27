Minorities far less likely to receive Pfizer COVID drug Paxlovid compared to whites - CDC

  • Although blacks and Hispanics are significantly more likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19 compared to whites, they are given Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID drug Paxlovid at much lower rates, a CDC study found.
  • Data showed that COVID patients who are black were 36% less likely than white patients to receive Paxlovid. The figure was 30% less likely for Hispanic patients.
  • Racial and ethnic disparities in Paxlovid treatment were somewhat higher among patients at high risk for severe COVID, such as the elderly.
  • The study's authors call for the expansion of programs focused on equitable outpatient COVID-19 treatment and access to prescribers.
  • Results of a small study released earlier this month found that COVID rebound seen with some patients who had taken Paxlovid could be due to a robust immune response rather than a weak one.

