Iron ore prices skidded to their lowest in more than two years Thursday on mounting concerns over global steel demand, as tighter monetary policy and Europe's energy crisis weigh on major economies.

According to Bloomberg, iron ore (SCO:COM) fell as much as 4.7% to $82.45/metric ton in Singapore, its lowest since May 2020 and down more than 50% from a March peak, and futures on the Dalian exchanged closed -2.9%.

"A bleak economic outlook and challenges in China’s property market do not bode well for bulk commodities," analysts at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group said.

Hopes that the recently concluded Communist Party congress would see President Xi Jinping ease China's COVID-19 restrictions and rein in real estate debt have faded.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:BHP), (NYSE:RIO), (NYSE:VALE), (OTCQX:FSUMF), (OTCPK:GLCNF), (OTCPK:GLNCY), (OTCQX:AAUKF), (OTCQX:NGLOY)

"What happens in China matters," but Rio Tinto (RIO) "has a very attractive break-even price, and its excellent financial status means Rio can wait for better days," Tudor Invest Holdings writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.