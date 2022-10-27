Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are expanding their previously online deal for streaming-show merchandise to take it into brick-and-mortar stores nationwide.

The two had created a digital storefront, The Netflix Hub, and are now moving that into more than 2,400 Walmart stores.

The stores will feature music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items tied to popular Netflix programs including Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Witcher, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

It will also feature a branded Netflix streaming gift card sold at the outlets.