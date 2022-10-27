Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) reported Thursday that Q3 production was broadly flat from a year ago, as lower copper output offset a ramp up in coal operations and a strong performance at its De Beers diamond unit.

Anglo (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) said Q3 copper production fell 6% Y/Y to 147K metric tons, citing planned lower grades at its operations in Chile and unfavorable ore characteristics at Los Bronces, partly offset by first production of copper from the Quellaveco project in Peru.

Q3 steelmaking coal output jumped 28% to 5.5M tons, due mostly to ramp-up of the Grosvenor longwall operation and the new Aquila longwall operation, both of which began operations in February.

Production of rough diamonds added 4% to 9.6M carats, a reflecting higher grade ore in Botswana and continued strong performance in Namibia.

Iron ore production fell 16% Y/Y to 16.1M tons in the three months through September.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUF) (OTCQX:IMPUY) said production of platinum group metals fell 6% Y/Y to 1.05M oz, citing power outages in September among other issues.

Iron ore prices have plunged to their lowest since May 2020 on mounting concerns over global steel demand.