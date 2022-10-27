Eni (NYSE:E) is ruling out an IPO of its multibillion-dollar Plenitude renewables arm until 2023, believing a wait would provide the best chance of getting close to an initial €10B valuation target for the unit, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Eni (E) already was forced to pull an IPO on Plenitude in June, as volatile stock markets knocked listings across Europe and led to disagreements over price with potential investors.

The company had considered another effort to launch the IPO after the summer before ultimately deciding against it, according to the report.

Eni (E) shares are "too discounted vs. peers, especially given positive ongoing buybacks and E&P upside," Mare Evidence Lab writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.