Shell (NYSE:SHEL) surged 5% Thursday to its best level in more than four months after Q3 adjusted earnings topped analyst estimates and it announced plans to hike its dividend by year-end and extend its stock buyback program.

Analysts were mostly impressed, with a few notable exceptions.

Oil prices are still elevated by historical standards, which means Shell (SHEL) "has more than enough to continue boosting shareholder rewards," according to Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laura Hoy.

"Over the medium term, we estimate that Shell generates among the highest free cash flow in our coverage universe, yet trades at a discount to its global counterparts," RBC Capital analysts said.

Shell's (SHEL) Q3 operational performance was better than expected, particularly following the weak update issued earlier in October, Jefferies said, retaining its Buy rating.

Citi analysts were less impressed, saying earnings expectations were lowered 15% by the market after the update, and Q3 results largely confirmed it.

To a large extent, Shell's (SHEL) strategy has succumbed to investors that do not want the oil industry to invest, Citi said. "The critical, and as yet unanswered, question is whether this strategy can deliver a valuation re-rating. We remain somewhat doubtful that it can."

Also, demands for a U.K. windfall tax on energy company profits likely will rise after Shell (SHEL) boosted shareholder returns; "The optics of paying out more to investors aren't too clever when many households are really struggling with energy bills," AJ Bell's Laith Khalaf wrote.

