The new era at Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will mean new leadership, as CNBC's David Faber said Thursday night that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal have left company headquarters and won't be returning.

That suggests setting new leadership will rise to the top priorities for billionaire Elon Musk as he embarks on owning the company. "Elon Musk is now in charge at Twitter," Faber says.

Meanwhile, Twitter's top legal and policy executive, Vijaya Gadde, and General Counsel Sean Edgett have also been fired, The New York Times reports - adding at least one of the fired execs was escorted from the office.

The deal is inching closer to a close before a legally mandated Friday deadline to complete the transaction.

Musk brought in Tesla (TSLA) engineers to meet with product leaders at Twitter headquarters Thursday, Bloomberg reports, to dig into Twitter programming and help Musk understand it.

That code is under a new freeze until Tuesday, and won't change for now with the closing of the change of control pending.

Earlier, amid reports that advertisers were raising concerns about a Musk-led Twitter (over moderation and conflict-of-interest issues), Musk penned an open letter to the group to clarify his motivation.